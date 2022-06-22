A former Ring of Honor World Champion will be off an upcoming event set to take place in Pittsburgh on June 30.

Bandido was advertised for a WrestleRex event set to go down in the Southside area of the Steel City, but the promotion just made the announcement that he will no longer be competing. It was not revealed as to who Bandido was scheduled to face on the card — which also featured Sam Adonis and Psycho Clown — but he will be replaced by Lince Dorado. The announcement is below:

“Due to an unfortunate injury at AAA’s Triplemania Bandido will not be appearing on June 30th at WrestleRex. We wish him a speedy recovery and we will get him to PGH ASAP! In his place, we are excited to announce former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado.”

Bandido unfortunately landed on his head during his TripleMania five-way fight against Rey Fenix, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid and El Hijo Del Vikingo. He was stretchered out, but later stated on Instagram that his neck was not fractured — though he did need to rest.

Bandido has recently made some appearances with Major League Wrestling, defeating La Flamita several weeks back. He was scheduled to face the MLW World Champion in Alex Hammerstone at this Thursday’s Battle Riot IV event in New York, but no announcement has been made regarding his status for that match. Bandido won the ROH Title from Rush back in July 2021, but was forced to vacate the title when he tested positive for COVID-19. Jonathan Gresham became the champion after defeating Jay Lethal for the vacant title, and after ROH was purchased by Tony Khan, Gresham put the belt on the line against Bandido at SuperCard of Honor on WrestleMania weekend in Dallas — he ultimately lost that match, and Gresham remains the current ROH World Champion.

