Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega has been absent from “Monday Night Raw” for a number of weeks now, reportedly due to an injury that required surgery. But after a two-month absence, Vega has provided an optimistic update — though not a terribly specific one.

On Twitter, Vega responded to a fan calling for her return by stating, “Aww I know my loyal subjects 💜 your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the … humans … to have their fun … for now.”

Vega, who became “Queen Zelina” by winning the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament in 2021, last appeared on “Raw” on April 11 before disappearing from television. A couple of weeks prior, Vega and her tag team partner, Carmella, lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Sasha Banks and Naomi at WrestleMania 38 in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The match also featured the teams of Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley and Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

No further information has been provided in regard to Vega’s injury — it had originally been reported that she would be out of action for 6-8 weeks, which would allow for her to return in time for SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

Vega first signed with WWE in June 2017 after working on the independent circuit and with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, now known as IMPACT Wrestling. Originally serving as a valet for Andrade “Cien” Almas on “NXT,” and leading him to “NXT” Championship glory, the 31-year-old was drafted to “SmackDown” along with Andrade in 2019, but she was surprisingly released from her contract in November 2020, which stemmed from WWE not allowing their performers to earn extra income from third-party sources. At the time, Vega was an active online streamer. She was eventually rehired eight months later and entered the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, before becoming “Queen Zelina” at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

