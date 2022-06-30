During the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, FTR, discussed the origins of their popular theme song.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have one of the most beloved themes on the AEW roster with their Midnight Express-themed track, known as “Darkside of TR”, and Harwood admitted, “the only person we gotta thank for that is Tony, that was his call.”

The track is completely different from anything that they had prior to that, during their WWE run, or the original song that they debuted with in AEW. Though, the change has gone down well in the eyes of the fans.

“He called us in his office and he was so excited,” Harwood said. “He was like, ‘You guys have to listen to this!’ We listened to it, and I can’t lie to you, at first, I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s not what we’re used to, we are used to being these badass guys who come out and fight and stuff.’”

Khan is hands-on with everything that takes place on AEW programming, which clearly includes theme music as well. Harwood confessed it sounded like he’s “kissing [Khan’s] butt” when he was speaking to the press about his boss, who was the man responsible for changing their theme music.

“That’s the thing what no one understands, the word genius is thrown around, but he really is freaking smart when it comes to wrestling. I mean, in life, in general, he’s smart,” Harwood stated.

FTR defeated Roppongi Vince and United Empire to add the Japanese titles to their resume while also retaining their ROH Tag Team Championships (and holding the AAA Tag Team Championships). This is the first time that the duo has held the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, and potentially means they will be heading to Japan soon to compete for the company.

