Not many wrestlers have a deep appreciation for Bret Hart like FTR does.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated the Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor XV at the Curtis Culwell Center on April 1st this year. The 27-minute match has been highly touted as one of the best tag team matches of the year. While on Rasslin, Harwood revealed how high his expectations were going into the match.

“I expected it to be a generational match, maybe that’s even taking it a bit too far. I expected it to be a knock-down, drag-down, hell of a match,’ Harwood explained. “But when it was over and I got to the back and I got to process everything and think about it, I told [Wheeler], I said, ‘That was our Bret/Austin. I don’t know if we’ll ever get better than that and if we don’t, I’ll be okay’.”

Bret Hart and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin wrestled at WrestleMania 13 in a Submission match. Their encounter has since been remembered as one of the best American wrestling matches of all time and a star-making performance for Austin.

Wheeler discussed their expectations going into the match.

“I knew that it would be physical,” Wheeler said. “I knew that it was something that we had ideas for, but we didn’t have ideas for if that makes any sense. Like we didn’t have spots and all these different things we wanted to do. I just knew the story like, like [Harwood] said, like the story we wanted to tell with these guys and make it all make sense.”

FTR has been a tag team since 2014. Before they were FTR in AEW, they were known as the Revival in NXT where they solidified themselves as a legit tag team, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships on two different occasions. Since their NXT run, they have won tag team gold wherever they have gone. They have won the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships, the AAA Tag Team Championships, and the AEW Tag Team Championships, and they are the current ROH Tag Team Champions.

FTR recently defended their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships on the 3 -year anniversary episode of “AEW Dynamite,” where they defeated Roppongi Vice by disqualification after the United Empire’s Great O’Khan and Jeff Cobb attacked both teams.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Rasslin with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

