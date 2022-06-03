Recently, GCW has been accused of falsifying COVID-19 tests for its wrestlers during the pandemic. Now, GCW owner Brett Lauderdale is addressing that allegation on the record in an interview with the “Business of the Business” podcast.

“This is somebody who’s throwing a lot of s--t at the wall,” he said, “And again, I want to be careful of how I respond to this cause I don’t want to engage in this and also because some of the things that were said were borderline on… there could be legal implications to some of this so I prefer to disengage in this and let’s see what happens. I’ve talked to people from a legal aspect that have advised me to approach it a certain way so I don’t want to give too much credence to this, you know what I mean? Other than to say I’m proud of my record during COVID and the pandemic. The proof is in the pudding [it’s] pretty public everything we did so I’ll leave it at that.”

As you will recall, it was back on May 25 when Twitter user @DoxxxyStocksy shared a screenshot of independent wrestler Dirty Ron McDonald alleging that he created over 50 fake COVID tests for Lauderdale and some of his GCW talent.

Dirty Ron McDonald saying Brett Lauderdale hired him to make fake covid tests kicks so much ass pic.twitter.com/Bl0FyIbCUN — doxxy (@DoxxxyStocksy) May 25, 2022

When the accusations first came forth Lauderdale issued a statement to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, “I’ve referred this matter to my lawyer and as much as I’d like to comment, I’ve been advised not to.”

Several GCW talents have spoken out on behalf of Lauderdale and his promotion including Tony Deppen and the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela. GCW’s next big event will be You Wouldn’t Understand on June 18. The main event will have Deppen challenge current GCW Champion, Jon Moxley.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

