Earlier this afternoon, Twitter user @DoxxxyStocksy posted two tweets that contained screenshots of wrestler Dirty Ron McDonald admitting to creating fake COVID-19 tests for GCW wrestlers on the instruction of GCW owner Brett Lauderdale. In total, McDonald claimed to have made over 50 fake COVID tests for Lauderdale and GCW, among other allegations.

Dirty Ron McDonald saying Brett Lauderdale hired him to make fake covid tests kicks so much ass pic.twitter.com/Bl0FyIbCUN — doxxy (@DoxxxyStocksy) May 25, 2022

One of the tweets also listed the real names of five members of GCW who requested tests. These names included Homicide (Nelson), SHLAK (Martin Schlacter), Rickey Shane Page (Richard Page), Matthew Justice (Matthew Hannan), and Lauderdale himself (Brett Hoffman).

Imagining how much Delirious drug dealer and Orin Veidt undercut each other for fake tests pic.twitter.com/1INR1kXFFU — doxxy (@DoxxxyStocksy) May 25, 2022

Creating and distributing fake COVID-19 tests could be construed as fraud with potential for federal prosecution, and as such, there is the potential for serious legal consequences for McDonald, GCW and Lauderdale should these accusations be determined to be true. As such, Lauderdale could only put out a brief comment on the situation to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who released Lauderdale’s statement in a tweet this afternoon.

“I’ve referred this matter to my lawyer and as much as I’d like to comment, I’ve been advised not to,” Lauderdale said.

Comment from GCW owner Brett Lauderdale on the fake COVID test accusations: "I've referred this matter to my lawyer and as much as I'd like to comment, I've been advised not to." — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 25, 2022

This is only the latest controversy to befall GCW in the past week after the promotion gained a ton of attention following star Joey Janela’s use of a flaming superkick at “GCW Maniac” this past weekend in a match against Drew Parker. Janela was unable to put out the fire on his boot in the immediate aftermath, forcing GCW personnel to step in before Janela received serious burns.

A few days after the heated incident, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T would call Janela’s stunt “the stupidest thing he’d ever seen” on his “Hall of Fame” podcast. This then prompted Janela to respond with a joke regarding Booker’s old Harlem Heat attire in WCW.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts