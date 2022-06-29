“WWE SmackDown” star Gunther has made it clear he is open to defending his Intercontinental Championship against a WWE legend.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account shared a ‘what if’ possibility in wrestling, in relation to John Cena potentially winning the Intercontinental Championship in order to become a Grand Slam champion in WWE, and the current title holder responded.

Gunther took to Twitter and simply stated, “Ready!” which got plenty of wrestling fans buzzing on social media about the possibility of this dream match taking place at some stage in the future.

The former “NXT UK” Champion is one of the newest members of WWE’s main roster, and he wasted little time in making an impact as he won the Intercontinental Championship on the 6/10 episode of “WWE SmackDown” by defeating Ricochet, who he has since beaten again in order to defend the title.

Cena made his return to the company this week on “WWE Raw” in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut, which did take place on the blue brand. He made it clear how grateful he was to the WWE Universe during his in-ring promo, while he also received plenty of messages from WWE Superstars, legends, and even some AEW talents who paid tribute to his career.

The Hollywood movie star has achieved a lot during his two decades in the business, from being a 16-time World Champion to capturing the United States Championship on five separate occasions, while also being a four-time Tag Team Champion. Cena has won the Royal Rumble twice, and is a former Mr. Money In The Bank, but the Intercontinental Championship has evaded him.

Cena made it clear during his appearance on “WWE Raw” that he is not retired from in-ring competition, but he does not know when the next time he will be wrestling is.

