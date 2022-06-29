Wrestling is a live show, and sometimes, moves don’t go nearly the way you want them to go as a performer.

In the main event of Double or Nothing, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page defended the AEW World Championship against CM Punk, losing the Championship to the Second-City Saint. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., former AEW World Champion reacted to CM Punk’s two botched ‘Buckshot Lariats’, a move that is typically performed by Page without fail.

“It made me feel better about myself that I can do it, I know that,” Page stated. “Grabbing the ropes and flipping over like that and landing on your feet and hitting the guy in the face is hard on any day at any time, much less, you know, 20 minutes into a match, and I think that made me have a little more appreciation and pride in the ability to do it.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he couldn’t do it, and that’s not a knock on him because it’s a tough-ass thing to do, and it’s something I’ve done for a long time. I’ve had time to sharpen it, he hasn’t. So, I don’t know that I have the best Go To Sleep in the world either, certainly not as good as his because he beat my ass with it.”

Punk ended the night on top of the world with the AEW World Championship and competed three nights later alongside Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR when they took on Max Caster of The Acclaimed and Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club. The team of CMFTR won, and following the trios match, Punk called out whoever his opponent for Forbidden Door would be. Hiroshi Tanahashi answered the call, however, as fate would have it, this match would not be.

Punk announced that he suffered an injury and needed surgery, therefore, he would not be medically cleared in the near future. Instead of having Punk drop the title, AEW decided to crown an Interim AEW World Champion and that man is Jon Moxley. You can see full results from the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view at this link.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Inc." and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

