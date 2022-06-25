As noted in our WWE “SmackDown” live coverage last night, there was a segment during the show where Pat McAfee, standing atop the announce table, called out Happy Corbin and challenged him to a match at SummerSlam on July 30.

The challenge was in response to an angle shown the prior week where Corbin and McAfee had a verbal confrontation, and McAfee led the crowd in laughing Corbin out of the arena. Corbin is scheduled to make his decision regarding the match on next week’s episode of the Blue Brand, but for now, Corbin is taking to social media to comment on McAfee’s courageous challenge.

“I’m in Kansas City, and you knew that. You’re in Austin, in your safe place, standing behind your desk, standing on your desk, sitting in your chair, running your mouth. That’s what you do, though,” Corbin stated. “You knew I wasn’t going to be in Austin, so you’re flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth. Well, Pat, let’s see how tough you really are when we’re standing face to face, punk!”

Assuming the match gets accepted, this will be McAfee’s fifth televised match in WWE, including two that occurred on the same night at WrestleMania 38. First, he successfully defeated Theory and then was forced to compete against Vince McMahon in an impromptu match that he lost. The impressive athlete began his in-ring career with WWE in 2020, in a heated feud against currently-signed AEW star, Adam Cole, that culminated in a match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

As mentioned, SummerSlam is scheduled for July 30 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be main-evented by a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between longtime rivals Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. At this time, the title match is the only bout officially announced for the event.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]