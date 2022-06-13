Whether it’s “Pumping Iron” or popping Cheetos, Hook makes certain his training makes him aesthetically ready for the wrestling ring. In a new interview with “GQ”, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” talked about his weight-training and cardio and how much he enjoys doing that on a full-time basis.

“Six days a week, I’m in the weight room,” Hook said. “Lifting. Cardio. I’m in there for a few hours. It’s my favorite part of the day. It’s therapeutic for me. It’s difficult with travel sometimes but I also try and get in the ring two days a week.”

As we know, pro wrestling is a visual business, and with youth on his side, Hook notes that developing his body to be ready for the camera is the mentality he aims to keep. As a matter of fact, Hook invokes a certain “Terminator” mindset when it comes to developing his physique.

“I train mostly with a bodybuilding psychology. I base my workouts off of what I’m seeing in the mirror. Like Arnold [Schwarzenegger] said one time, you can carve yourself out of stone. If you know how to pinpoint spots that you want to hit and build up, then you can start to develop a certain aesthetic and look for yourself.”

Hook does have plenty of eyes upon him as he truly has become one of All Elite Wrestling’s hottest homegrown talents. Although he obviously has his Team Taz ties with his father, Hook has formed an “odd couple” tag team (much akin to Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in “Twins”) with “very kind and very evil” Danhausen as the two found friendship over common enemies.

Schwarzenegger himself has strong pro wrestling ties as he befriended the late WWE Hall of Famer, Bruno Sammartino, so much in fact that it was Schwarzenegger who inducted “The Living Legend” into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2013.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts