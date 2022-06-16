Tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” is the last stop before Sunday night’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes will be in action. They have a non-title match against Bullet Club’s Jay White and Chris Bey. White is back on top of New Japan Pro-Wrestling after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s Dominion event this past Sunday.

The Briscoes are set to defend their tag team titles at Slammiversary against another tandem representing Bullet Club, The Good Brothers. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are also riding a wave of momentum after Anderson won NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Championship at Dominion.

Trey Miguel is scheduled for a one-on-one match against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Both men are set to be part of the Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary.

Masha Slamovich will look to keep her undefeated run in Impact going against Alisha.

Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz will team with Savannah Evans to take on the team of Jordynne Grace and Mia Yim. Grace and Yim are among the title challengers facing Steelz in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain Match at Slammiversary.

There will also be a contract signing between Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Eric Young ahead of their title match at Slammiversary.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Jay White & Chris Bey

Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and Eric Young sign the contract for their title match at Slammiversary

Blake Christian will face Laredo Kid on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Impact on AXS TV” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

