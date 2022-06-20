Another title change occurred tonight at Slammiversary 2022.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated The Briscoes to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Jay Briscoe to become the new champions.

After the match, James Storm and Chris Harris (America’s Most Wanted) came to the ring and offered The Good Brothers and The Briscoes a drink.

Before losing tonight, Jay and Mark Briscoe had been the champions since defeating Violent By Design at Under Siege on May 7, 2022.

This win marks Gallows and Anderson’s third time as the Impact Tag Team Champs. The first time Gallows and Anderson held the belts was from November 2020 to March 2021, while their second reign was from July 2021 to March 2022.

As noted, the Knockouts Tag Team Titles also changed hands tonight at Slammiversary. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary had defeated Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood to become the new champions.

You can follow our ongoing live coverage of Slammiversary here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]