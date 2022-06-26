Former WWE star Johnny Gargano took to social media to tease that he’s leaving Chicago prior to tonight’s Forbidden Door event.

Gargano tweeted, “Thanks for the fun 8 hours, Chicago” along with pictures of himself boarding a plane.

Thanks for the fun 8 hours, Chicago! 👋 pic.twitter.com/g4aAhfYL07 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 26, 2022

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is tonight at The United Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET). Due to Bryan Danielson being injured, Zack Sabre Jr’s opponent is still to be determined, but Gargano’s name has been thrown around a lot over the last few days, especially when he was spotted in Chicago at a signing event. Gargano claimed it was a coincidence and certainly seems to be on his way out of town … but it wouldn’t be the first time a debuting wrestler took great lengths to keep fans off the scent, and not even the first plane-related AEW drama of the past month.

Cesaro is another ex-WWE Superstar that is rumored to be at tonight’s event to face Sabre Jr. The person who replaces Danielson at tonight’s event will also be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Gargano left WWE last December after deciding not to re-sign with the company.

