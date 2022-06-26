There have been rumors about former WWE Superstar Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) taking Bryan Danielson’s place at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

As noted, Danielson is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not be at the Forbidden Door event. He revealed last Wednesday on “Dynamite,” that a replacement would wrestle NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr.

While it’s not a confirmation that Cesaro is the replacement, according to a new report from Fightful Select, they have confirmed that Cesaro has been at Flatbacks in Orlando multiple times over the last several weeks, training in the ring.

Flatbacks Wrestling School is owned by AEW star Shawn Spears and former WWE star Tyler Breeze.

Though a few months ago, Fightful reportedly spoke to several promoters, and they said that Cesaro didn’t seem too interested in wrestling after he left WWE after his contract expired in February.

Below is the latest card for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door:

INTERIM AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

* AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

* AEW ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro vs. Pac

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR IWGP & RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Berreta)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA Opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta Winner gets the one-man-advantage at AEW Blood & Guts

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and El Phantasmo (with Hikuleo) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi

Buy-In Pre-Show:

* Max Caster & Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC)

* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

