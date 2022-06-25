The stakes have been raised for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, as Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club have added incentive to pick up the W this Sunday in Chicago.

It was announced on AEW “Rampage” that the victors in the trios match between Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, & Shota Umino vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, & Sammy Guevara will gain the one-man-advantage in the upcoming Blood & Guts match the following week on AEW Dynamite. Since the double-cage match runs like a WarGames style bout, one team will be granted a 2-on-1 advantage when their team member enters at the first interval.

Kingston and Jericho’s feud has run strong over several months, as the latter embraced his wizard side by first turning on Kingston and then blowing a fireball in his face. This eventually led to an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing with the Jericho Appreciation Society getting the win over Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, & Wheeler Yuta).

After that, it was “hair vs. hair” between Ortiz and Jericho, but it was “Le Champion” who ended up on top after nefarious means. The added stipulation to the trios match paints the card a bit differently, as seen below:

* INTERIM AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

* AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

* AEW ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro vs. Pac

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR IWGP & RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Berreta)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

Opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta

Winner gets the one-man-advantage at AEW Blood & Guts

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Darby Allin, Sting, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

Buy-In Pre-Show:

* Max Caster & Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC)

* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

