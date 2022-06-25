Last night’s episode of AEW “Rampage” saw the addition of two more Buy-In, pre-show matches to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card.

As we mentioned in the Rampage spoilers from earlier this week, it was announced during the show that Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland of Swerve in Our Glory will face Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado during the pre-show. It has been revealed that in addition to the other two buy-in matches announced, we will also see Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI against Aaron Solo & QT Marshall of The Factory.

It was announced this past Wednesday that the eight-man tag match of The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, & Billy Gunn) and Max Caster vs. LA Dojo’s Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Yuya Uemura will also be included in the pre-show. This brings the total of matches for the entire event to 12.

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee can co-exist throughout the entirety of their pre-show match, seeing as there has been some tension ever since Swerve eliminated Keith Lee from the Casino Battle Royale on “Dynamite” earlier this month. Swerve said on “Rampage” that the most important thing is that they’re winning even if they don’t see eye-to-eye, while Lee made it clear he is concerned for their future together.

You can see the updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door below:

* INTERIM AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

* AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

* AEW ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro vs. Pac

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR IWGP & RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Berreta)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

Opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Darby Allin, Sting, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

Buy-In Pre-Show:

* Max Caster & Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC)

* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

