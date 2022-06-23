After Bryan Danielson announced that he would be hand-picking a wrestler to replace him at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event this weekend, the rumor mill has gone into full force. But has the wrestling world just been given a big clue as to who it will be?

Zack Sabre Jr. had initially challenged the Blackpool Combat Club member to a singles match for this Sunday to prove who the best technical wrestler in the world is. Unfortunately, Danielson is not medically cleared, which is why a mystery opponent will be appearing, and Johnny Gargano has been one name that fans have speculated about.

Gargano added some serious fuel to that fire by announcing earlier today that he will be attending an event in Chicago this Sunday, the same city where the AEW and NJPW PPV will be happening.

He wrote: “This Sunday (June 26th) I’ll be in Chicago at The Chicago Card Show presented by Midwest Sports Buffet! I’ll be signing autographs in the morning! For more info visit midwestsportsbuffet.com”

Of course, this got people talking about the fact he could end up being Sabre Jr.’s opponent, but the former NXT Champion has tried to dispel that chatter with a follow-up message.

Gargano tweeted: “I promise you this is ridiculously coincidental and has been booked for months. I’ll only be in Chicago for like 8 hours! *I also realize in saying this that only like 5% of you are going to believe I’m actually telling the truth.” But then again, that is exactly what somebody who was turning up would want people to believe.

Gargano has been rumored to make a move to AEW from the moment he left WWE back in December when his contract ended, but he has not stepped back into the ring following that point. Gargano has previously stated “I don’t know when, and I don’t where” when it comes to his return. He and his wife Candice LeRae recently became parents and his focus has been on that, although he is now back at conventions and other such non-wrestling appearances.

Another name that has been rumored as Danielson’s replacement is former WWE Superstar Cesaro, who also hasn’t competed since his departure from the company. It remains to be seen who will be taking up that spot, but whoever it is will also be competing in the upcoming Blood & Guts match next week as well. They will replace Danielson to team up with Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz to face the Jericho Appreciation Society.

