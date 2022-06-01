Former WWE Superstar, Virgil, has not been in the best of health in recent times.

From 1987 until 1991, Virgil served as the on-screen bodyguard for WWE Hall of Famer the “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase who would routinely humiliate him in a variety of ways. This happened until the day that Virgil turned on the Million Dollar Man and beat him at Wrestlemania VII by Count Out. Virgil subsequently beat Dibiase at SummerSlam, this time for the Million Dollar Championship; a championship Dibiase held with great pride.

Virgil ultimately lost the Million Dollar Championship back to Dibiase in November of 1991. Since his WWE run, he spent time in WCW largely as part of the NWO. Virgil has also made an appearance in AEW alongside Chris Jericho under his old ring name, “Soul Train Jones.”

Sadly, Virgil announced that he has been diagnosed with Stage 2 Colon Cancer this past month. Jake “The Snake” Roberts went to see Virgil this past week and detailed how the visit went on the latest DDP Snake Pit.

“I just wanna throw some love out there to that guy,” Roberts said. “He went through a lot and he’s, he’s still positive, man, and seeing him this weekend played with my heart quite a bit because, you know, seeing him not be able to lift the one arm. Strokes, yeah, two of them.”

Roberts shared a locker room with Virgil for quite a few years and it sounds like the two enjoyed making sports bets backstage. Roberts recalled one of his fond backstage memories of Virgil and how he would get him to lose bets more than he won them.

“I used to bet with Virgil and if I, if I wanted to bet the Cowboys what I would do is say, ‘Hey man, you know I’m from Dallas, so I have to have get the Cowboys’.” explained Roberts. “I’d say, ‘Good. Sucker’. ‘No, no, no. I’m switching, I’m switching’. And he would switch and he would lose.”

Roberts went on to discuss how most people do not know how smart Virgil is. Noting how he is a University of Pittsburgh graduate with a degree in math. Both Roberts and DDP encouraged fans to engage Virgil when they can at events and get photos with him.

Fans can help with Virgil’s medical expenses by donating to his fundraiser by clicking here.

We here at Wrestling Inc. send well-wishes to Virgil during this time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit DDP Snake Pit with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]