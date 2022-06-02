One would imagine Joe Gacy is excited to compete against Bron Breakker for the NXT Title at “NXT: In Your House,” but he’s also looking forward to taking this show on the road. In an exclusive interview, Gacy spoke to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman about the news that NXT will be making towns once more starting Friday June 10.

“I’m so excited, this is going to my first time traveling for the company,” Gacy stated. “I came in during the pandemic so things were very different when I first got here, minus going to Dallas for Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania. That was a very surreal experience and that was my only time I got to travel for the company. Being able to finally hit the road again and go out to all these different towns and cities, in Florida for now, hopefully, more later, but to be able to do that and finally get to see the different NXT crowds that are out there I think is going to be amazing.”

Prior to joining WWE, Joe Gacy actively wrestled on the independents for years. That time allowed him to work in front of live crowds before the pandemic came along and took that experience away. While Gacy himself looks forward to working in front of the fans again, some of his fellow WWE NXT 2.0 stars will be wrestling in front of live audiences for the first time outside of the Performance Center. That experience could come with benefits for the WWE NXT product.

“I think it’s going to help immensely. A) to be able to see different crowds, meet different crowds, hopefully, potentially gain more fans if anyone hasn’t come to the new NXT here because we’ve been based in Orlando. Hopefully, with more traveling, we’ll be able to get more people to come back out and come see more shows. Hopefully, the fear of the pandemic is dwindling a little bit so more people will come out, but, I think, besides that getting these newer people that might not have as much experience in the ring as much as possible and wrestling guys that are the faces of NXT, I guess, they could learn a lot from them.”

Joe Gacy takes on Bron Breakker this Saturday at WWE NXT: In Your House. Per the stipulation attached to the match, if Breakker gets disqualified he will lose the title to Gacy.

