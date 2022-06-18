Game Changer Wrestling continues to expand their international roster.

The promotion announced on Twitter that Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Maki Itoh will be debuting for the company during their Homecoming weekend on August 13th and 14th in Atlantic City, NJ. The post seems to suggest the former member of Japanese idol group LinQ will be appearing on both days. No opponent has been announced.

*HOMECOMING UPDATE!* MAKI ITOH makes her GCW Debut during Homecoming Weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City! Tickets are on Sale NOW! Homecoming Pt 1

August 13 – 8PMhttps://t.co/5vtNI8hLgf Homecoming Pt 2

August 14 – 4PMhttps://t.co/LwHflNefuh Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/0816EGMspG — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 17, 2022

Itoh has made a name for herself on Twitter, where her foul mouth has attracted fans that don’t normally pay attention to the world of Japanese women’s professional wrestling. Between her in ring acumen and social media presence, Itoh recently crossed over into North American stardom when she debuted for All Elite Wrestling in February of 2021, and has since made sporadic appearances on AEW programming.

Itoh is currently the International Princess Champion of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, since defeating Hikari Noa on January 4th of 2022. It is her second reign with the championship.

Itoh joins other international talent in GCW such as Rina Yamashita, Konosuke Takeshita, Psycho Clown, Bandido, and others who have worked for the New Jersey-based promotion. Yamashita is also announced for GCW’s Homecoming weekend.

GCW made waves earlier this year when they held a show in New York City’s famed Hammerstein Ballroom in January. The show broke records for GCW, with the COO of FITE TV saying “This is the best show for them,” while also noting it did not exceed the 700,000 buys that FITE reportedly did for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight from November 2020. The show was headlined by GCW Tag Team Champions Jay & Mark Briscoe losing their titles to Nick Gage and Matt Tremont in a divisive main event.

