Minoru Suzuki has been in the game for 33 years, competing in Japanese organizations such as NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, and AJPW. He’s also the leader of Suzuki-gun, a faction that has waged war across NJPW and NOAH since 2011 and has included such well-known members as Zack Sabre Jr., Shelton Benjamin, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and the AEW’s own Murderhawk Monster, Lance Archer.

In an interview with “1023 XLC,” Archer clarified the pronunciation of the group’s name (“goon,” not “gun”) and recalled mispronouncing it himself at one point — after which he had cause to learn the truth of the nickname that many fans have lovingly given to Suzuki.

“He’s called the Murder Grandpa for a reason, dude,” Archer said, laughing. “You don’t want to make him too mad.”

Suzuki debuted in 1988, but stepped away from professional wrestling in 1992 to pursue a career in mixed martial arts. In 2003, Suzuki returned to the wrestling world and has been there ever since. In addition to his Japanese work, he’s wrestled in organizations such as GCW and, recently, IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

Suzuki will be teaming up with “the Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and “The Wizard” Chris Jericho to take on Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino at the AEW x NJPW Pay-Per-View Forbidden Door this Sunday, June 26th. Before the six-man match on PPV, Archer will team up with Jericho on “AEW Dynamite” for the first time ever, going up against the team of Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, who will attempt to coexist ahead of their AEW Interim Championship match at Forbidden Door.

