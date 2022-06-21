Malakai Black spends a lot of time with black mist in his mouth. It’s been a potent weapon for the AEW star, and has caused a lot of curiosity.

Black recently spoke with the Milwaukee Review ahead of his AEW All-Atlantic Qualifier match against Penta Oscuro. Black was asked if the mist is intended for specific opponents, or if it comes up organically in the course of a match. Malakai’s answer was as opaque as one could expect from the notoriously enigmatic wrestler: It’s both.

“Do I think of people?” Black mused. “Yes. Will I give my cards away? No.”

According to Black, the appearance of the mist can be “deliberate,” but he doesn’t want the opponents he has in mind to see it coming. He also said that the mist can be something that “happens organically” or as “a last resort.” Black ultimately refused to pick a side on whether the mist was calculated or organic for strategic reasons, as he’s “not completely blind on knowing who is listening and reading these interviews.”

The black mist has been linked to serious changes in wrestlers that have encountered it, from Cody Rhodes leaving the company after getting hit with the mist to, more recently, the Varsity Blondes’ Julia Hart succumbing to the darkness and joining the House of Black. It’s been a feature of Black’s matches since his July 7th, 2021 debut, which saw him attack Rhodes and Rhodes’ manager, Arn Anderson.

“Sometimes things happen and you don’t know immediately why they happen,” Black said, detailing how the effects of the mist will “eventually result in possible changes within that company or possible changes within the House Of Black.”

Regarding the mist itself, the Milwaukee Review noted that it “just had to ask,” about whether the mist has “a unique taste.”

“No,” Black responded. “It doesn’t.”

