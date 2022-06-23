Brock Lesnar is one of the top stars in the wrestling business right now — and has been from the moment he debuted in 2002 — but Madcap Moss believes that “he’s underrated.”

The 2022 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner spoke to “The Power Trip After Party!” about the Beast, stating that he is a “once in a lifetime guy,” in reference to the manner in which he performs and his physical appearance. Lesnar is someone who has always wowed fans with his feats of strength in the ring, which, in combination with his explosive pace, have captured the attention of the WWE Universe for two decades.

“He commands a presence, there’s no doubt man,” Moss said. “Just a physical specimen, but yeah the attitude he has, and the confidence that he carries knowing that he can whoop anyone’s you-know-what whenever he wants, you can feel it.”

While Lesnar has been a hard-hitting heel for a large segment of his career, particularly when working alongside Paul Heyman, he has also shown a lighter side to his personality over the years. From his comedic segments with Kurt Angle during his first run to leaning into his legitimate love of hunting during more recent segments with Sami Zayn, Lesnar has proven to fans that he knows how to have a good time, which is a side of him that Moss has also seen. Moss doesn’t know whether it’s “just the University Of Minnesota connection,” that they share, but the Beast has “always been really good” to him, although Moss has admittedly never been taken to Suplex City.

“We haven’t crossed paths in the ring yet, although that is something that I would love to do someday and I hope I get the chance to do,” Moss said.

Whether he’s working as a heel or a babyface, Lesnar has always found success in WWE, being a seven-time WWE Champion and a three-time Universal Champion amongst his many other accomplishments. The Beast is somebody who constantly dominates the main event scene in WWE whenever he is brought back, and is seen by many as one of the top names of all time.

“To me, as good as he is considered, which I think a lot of people consider him to be an all-time great in the WWE, I still think he’s underrated,” Moss said. “I think he’s absolutely been one of the best WWE superstars of the past couple of decades in so many different ways.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Power Trip After Party!” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]