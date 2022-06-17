Earlier today it was announced that Vince McMahon has voluntarily stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO, with Stephanie McMahon taking charge of those roles on an interim basis, and the wrestling world has been reacting.

While Vince is set to retain his role with the creative department, he did state in the announcement, “I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace.”

With that, it appears that changes could be coming to WWE as a whole in terms of how the company is structured and run, which is something former WWE and ROH star Maria Kanellis is weighing in on.

First, she responded to a fan who claimed that WWE should burn to the ground, making it clear there are a few changes she would like to see made instead.

“Let’s not wish that. There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave,”

Kanellis then continued: “Vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety-filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families.”

Kanellis has had both positive and negative things to say about the company in the past. She did reveal WWE made up the rumor that she and Mike Bennett didn’t tell them they were planning on getting pregnant, “they are just trying to make us look bad so that when they release us they can feel better about it.”

Stephanie is currently set to take charge of the company, just one month after she announced a leave of absence, while the investigation into a $3 million settlement that had reportedly been paid by Vince to a former employee he was allegedly having an affair with is carried out.

Even though Vince is stepping down from certain roles, he will be appearing tonight on “WWE SmackDown.”

