Eight-year-old cooking sensation Ivy, from FOX’s hit Gordon Ramsey hosted cooking reality competition “MasterChef Junior,” has made it clear she would like to be invited into the WWE ring by her recent tag team cooking partner, The Miz.

Ivy, who is now 11 years old — the show was filmed prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — was paired up with the “Raw” superstar for the WWE-themed episode that airs tomorrow night. Each competitor in the final four was given a WWE tag team partner to cook with in the kitchen, and Ivy got the A-Lister himself. She admitted to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman earlier today in an exclusive interview that she was, “kind of scared,” about The Miz’s cooking abilities.

“I’m not gonna lie, when he first walked in, his opening line was about how he could cook with a microwave and that’s it … But then once he got in there, his competitiveness kicked in from wrestling, and I felt like he really wanted to win,” she said.

Wrestling Inc. was able to share an exclusive clip from the episode yesterday, where Ivy appeared to throw The Miz, “under the bus” when Ramsay questioned who had over-salted the lobster roll that they presented to him.

“Once he said that I threw him under the bus I felt really bad,” she said. “But I wasn’t lying, so I was just being honest.”

Will this be the last we see of this unique tag team? When asked if she had any interest in pursuing a path to the WWE rather than a high-end kitchen role, Ivy played coy. However, she did want to send a message to The Miz that did not rule out a potential WWE appearance.

“I’d like to say something to The Miz,” she said. “I’ve invited him to my arena, so I think he should invite me to his arena.”

The young chef went on to suggest that she might like to partner with The Miz in wrestling as she had in cooking. While this seems like a crazy idea, don’t forget that Braun Strowman captured the WWE Tag Team Championships with ten-year-old Nicholas at WrestleMania 34 (they were forced to relinquish the titles the next night on “Raw” as Nicholas had to return to school and was unable to continue defending them).

The WWE-themed episode of “Masterchef Junior” airs this Thursday night at 9 PM ET on FOX. The four remaining junior chef contestants will all be paired with WWE Superstars including The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and former WWE star Ember Moon, who was released by WWE on November 2021 and who recently joined AEW, appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing to confront Jade Cargill and The Baddies.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Wrestling Inc. Daily” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts