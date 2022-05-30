Many things happened at AEW Double or Nothing last night, chief among them the debut of women’s wrestling standout Athena. The former Ember Moon is now All Elite, and in a tweet released shortly after her debut, she appeared very happy to be with the promotion.

“On top of the world!!!” Athena tweeted. “Still can’t believe last night happened. Thank you AEW for the extremely warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole ‘nother level now that I am #AllElite!!”

On top of the world!!! Still can't believe last night happened. Thank you .@aew for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won't be disappointed!! I'm on a whole 'nother level now because I am #AllElite!!#FallenGoddess #TheAlpha https://t.co/dHmQIospZ2 — Athena (@AthenaPalmer_FG) May 30, 2022

Athena’s debut in AEW comes six months after she was released from WWE in November of 2021 after over six years with the promotion. She had kept busy in the meantime working the independent scene, having notable matches with AEW’s Swerve Strickland, current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, and current Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim.

Her highest-profile independent wrestling appearances since leaving WWE have been for Warrior Wrestling, based out of Chicago. There Athena wrestled current AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa to a half an hour draw in February, and in April she would win the vacant Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship, defeating Shazza McKenzie and AEW’s Skye Blue in a triple threat match. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that despite Athena’s signing with AEW, Warrior does not plan to strip her of their Women’s Championship. Her next Warrior title defense is still scheduled for June 18 against fellow AEW star AQA in Grand Rapids. She is also scheduled for night 1 of Warrior’s Stadium Series on July 23 in Chicago.

For those who missed it, Athena made her debut at Double or Nothing following Jade Cargill’s successful TBS Championship defense against Anna Jay, which saw former WWE NXT manager Malcolm Bivens debut as Stokely Hathaway. Athena would join Jay and Kris Statlander in the ring to counteract Cargill, Hathaway, and fellow Baddie members Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet, setting up Athena and Cargill for a potential TBS Title rivalry.

