Matt Cardona will be going one on one with Tatanka at The Wrestling Showcase this September, and he claimed to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman on “The Wrestling Inc. Daily” that he will “make him lose” in that encounter.

The first-ever event takes place on September 3 and will feature an eight-man tournament that already has a stacked lineup, with Killer Kross, Tony Nese, Rich Swann, Johnny Showcase, and Jacob Fatu amongst others. But for Cardona, it is all about defeating a legend that he has been feuding with on Twitter as of late.

🔥🔥The @WrestShowcase Presents Pro-Wrestling’s Greatest in September. Live from Illinois, the debut pro wrestling showcase features Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taya Valkyrie; Only on #FITE! Read more👉 https://t.co/Hd5INsTbu7 pic.twitter.com/2C0Wf33fAV — FITE (@FiteTV) May 10, 2022

Cardona is well-known for being a big action figure collector, and when he had Tatanka as an action figure growing up, he “always made him lose.” Clearly not a big fan of the in-ring veteran.

“Tatanka was never a top guy. He had that shot at the IC Title at WrestleMania, did he win? No. I had a shot at the IC Title at WrestleMania, did I win? Yes, I did,” he stated.

Cardona took a shot at his opponent by claiming that if WWE deemed Tatanka to be “a big enough star” then they “would have made him an original mold for the Hasbro figures.” For those not in the know, Cardona revealed that they “just gave him Texas Tornado,” rather than creating something specific and original.

“Then he gets a new figure, and they don’t even repaint it, they just re-release it,” he said. “Everyone who has two figures gets a re-paint; Mr. Perfect, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, they even repainted The Buschwackers. But Tatanka? Nope, let’s just straight-up re-release him.”

Of course, right now this match is up in the air because Cardona recently tore his bicep at the GCW “Downward Spiral” event against Blake Christian. He is due to undergo surgery this Tuesday and will then begin his process of rehabilitation toward being able to compete in this match.

