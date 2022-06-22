Talk about bizarre “conspiracy theories”…

Mick Foley believes 20th Century Studios photoshopped in a fake forearm for a poster of John Cena’s movie “Vacation Friends”. The poster for the movie sees Cena on the left of his co-star Lil Rel Howery with a noticeably normal forearm, not typical of his swole physique.

The Hardcore Legend went on to state his theory during the latest episode of his podcast “Foley is Pod,” describing how his friend Cena’s regular forearms are clearly different from those visible in the poster.

“Let me tell you something, brother, I know John Cena. John Cena is a friend of mine. John Cena has a forearm that I referred to in my Santa memoir as one that Popeye the Sailor Man would be envious of,” Foley said. “It’s obvious to me, that’s not John Cena’s forearm in the movie poster, that’s a normal person’s forearm. John Cena does not have a normal forearm.

“Cena didn’t have guts, stamina, intestinal fortitude to step in there and do the photoshoot of his own [arm]. I think this might sound slanderous but I think that there was some photoshopping going on. I’m not even sure all those four people were in the same room at the same time. They just thought they were going to drape a normal forearm and they were going to get that past me? Not on my watch, not in Mick Foley’s America. So, John Cena, you have some explaining to do.”

As far as what’s next for the Hollywood movie star, Cena is set to return to the WWE on the June 27 edition of “Monday Night Raw” to celebrate his 20 years with the company. Waiting for Cena will likely be Theory, as the current United States Champion has teased a matchup between him and his hero several times.

You can see the poster Foley is referring to below with Cena on the left and decide whether or not this truly is a “conspiracy theory”:

Time to book your trip 😏🧳 #VacationFriends is streaming THIS FRIDAY only on @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/gEyXtLOVem — Vacation Friends (@VacationFriends) August 25, 2021

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Foley is Pod with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]