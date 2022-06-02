In September 2021, WWE paid tribute to America on the eve and day of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. On Friday’s “SmackDown” and Saturday’s WWE SuperShow in Washington D.C, WWE provided fans with several marque matches — but one superstar who had direct ties to the terrible incident was missing from both shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently revealed that this person’s exclusion from both shows made him very angry, and that he spoke to Vince McMahon about it himself.

“The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad [aka Zelina Vega],” Foley said during the first episode of Foley is Pod. “Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show … Thea lost her dad that day in the towers, and I was freaking angry. I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business, this bright starry-eyed young lady.”

Foley, who says he always takes the side of the talent, didn’t reveal McMahon’s response when Foley brought up the way Vega had been treated. He did, however, reveal what he said to McMahon.

“I said, ‘I guarantee you, there’s a part of her, every time September 11th rolls around, that is still that 9 or 10-year-old girl that misses her dad,’” Foley said. “And Thea got back to me and said ‘How did you know? That’s exactly how I feel.’ The reason I’m bringing up the Thea Trinidad situation is that Vince called her and he apologized. He had apologized that day, too, and I would say he has made it up to her. So I think Vince deserves a lot of credit for having the capability of changing his mind, admitting when he was wrong — but he admits when he was wrong and moves on. It’s not as big a deal to him as it is to us.”

Vega, a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and the first-ever Female King of the Ring, is currently dealing with an injury that’s required surgery, leaving her off television since the April 11 episode of “Monday Night Raw.” Vega is expected to be out of action for about 6-8 weeks, so fans will have to be patient while awaiting her return.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Foley is Pod with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

