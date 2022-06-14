While Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan both qualified for the upcoming Women’s Money in the Bank Match on this week’s “Raw,” it appears they are in a tag team going forward.

Following their win over Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop Monday, Morgan & Bliss appeared together on “Raw Talk” to discuss their new on-screen alliance. The two women engaged in friendly banter as they declared their intentions to grab the briefcase at the July 2 premium live event in Las Vegas.

“As much fun as I’ve had teaming up with you, I kinda can’t be your friend anymore because I’m totally climbing that ladder and grabbing that briefcase,” Morgan told Bliss. “It’s my baby. It’s my personal gift to myself. Sorry!”

In response, Bliss said, “There are no friends or fair in fighting, I totally understand. I do want you to succeed but just not at my expense. I’m gonna become a two-time Money in the Bank winner and cash in on the Raw Women’s Champion!”

At this point, Morgan once again interrupted Bliss to reiterate why 2022 is her year to grab the briefcase. This led to Bliss having the last word before running off, which led to Morgan following her. A video clip of the interview can be seen below.

Meanwhile, IMPACT and NWA star Mickie James has a suggestion for the new team of Bliss & Morgan.

Several fans also suggested team names while responding to WWE and USA Network’s tweets, as seen below.

We manifested Team @AlexaBliss_WWE and @YaOnlyLivvOnce and we're happy to see it! Now what should their team name be? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CERo2xAjHZ — USA Network (@USA_Network) June 14, 2022

Bliss and Morgan first teased an on-screen alliance on last week’s “Raw” as they joined forces to deliver tandem offense on Rhea Ripley and Doudrop during a Fatal Four-Way Match. Since then, wrestling Twitter has been abuzz over the possibility of a Alexa Bliss – Liv Morgan team. While Bliss is a former two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nikki A.S.H., Morgan has yet to hold any championship gold in WWE. In the aftermath of Sasha Banks and Naomi’s indefinite suspension, WWE announced plans to hold a future tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bliss & Morgan could be the favorites to win the tourney, especially considering the lack of active women’s teams on the main roster.

