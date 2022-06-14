Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan are heading to WWE “Money In The Bank”.

During the 6/13 episode of WWE “RAW”, Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Bliss and Morgan picked up the win after Bliss planted Nikki A.S.H. with her patented DDT to get the 1-2-3.

Bliss and Morgan join Lacey Evans as the first three participants in this year’s annual ladder match. Evans qualified on the 6/10 edition of “SmackDown” when she defeated Xia Li.

Bliss won the 2018 edition of the match when she was able to fend off Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Naomi, Lana, and Natalya. Bliss also competed in last year’s match, as did Morgan, which featured Asuka, Naomi, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Tamina, and the eventual winner, Nikki A.S.H.

The women’s Money In The Bank match was introduced in 2017 after the men’s iteration was debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Nikki A.S.H. have all successfully cashed in their contracts on the respective champions at the time of winning. The 2020 winner, Asuka was given the RAW Women’s Championship by then-champion, Becky Lynch the night following her win due to Lynch’s pregnancy.

The 2022 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event takes place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium before it was moved to the smaller venue due to a reported lack of ticket sales.

