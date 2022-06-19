Mickie James recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay about wrestling GCW star Allie Katch at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 on March 31.

James was the winner of their match at Spring Break 6. James noted how Katch is super over in Game Changer Wrestling and the promotion is her home. Katch currently holds the GCW Tag Team Titles with Effy. They have been the champions since September.

“I really, really like Allie Katch, and I think that she’s really presented herself and found her niche and her home there, which is GCW,” said James. “But also she was over, she was super over there and it wasn’t just because obviously it was her hometown too, and it was cool for me to go into that environment because that was not my world and they were very open. I think that the crowd was really hot and excited, but they were very split in the match because they wanted Allie to win. “It was great, and she’s fantastic.”

The former Impact Knockouts Champion also hopes to wrestle Katch again. James praised her and said that she can “wrestle her butt off.” Katch defeated LuFisto on Sunday at GCW I Never Liked You and on Saturday at GCW You Wouldn’t Understand, Effy and Katch successfully defended the GCW Tag Team Titles against The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black).

“I would hope to wrestle her again. And I can’t wait to see what more she does and can do, you know, in the world of wrestling, because she’s really unique and she’s fun and she’s exciting and she’s badass and she can wrestle her butt off. So it’s cool to see.”

Below is the full interview:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts