MJF’s pipe bomb from last week was not referenced at all on Wednesday’s live telecast of “Dynamite” on TBS.

While the announcers did not mention MJF at any point during the two-hour show, even Wardlow didn’t make any references to his former boss-turned-foe in an interview segment with Tony Schiavone. Wardlow scored the biggest win of his career last Sunday at the Double of Nothing pay-per-view, where he defeated MJF. However, Schiavone didn’t bring up the match and only focused on Wardlow’s decision to opt out of the Interim World Championship Eliminator Series battle royal. As noted, Kyle O’Reilly won the battle royal but lost later in the night to Jon Moxley, who qualified for the Interim AEW World Championship match at the June 26 Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

AEW not being mentioned on Wednesday’s show shouldn’t come as a surprise. Following his promo last week, AEW removed all traces of The Salt of the Earth from its website and merchandise store, not to mention unfollowed MJF on Twitter. Furthermore, AEW’s social media accounts and YouTube channel haven’t posted any MJF-related content for more than a week.

As reported earlier, MJF was not present at AEW’s after-party with Warner Brothers Discovery last week and has since not traveled with the company, opting to remain in Los Angeles instead. The report from Fightful Select further noted that MJF is pursuing potential Hollywood interests, and may have already secured a role as a voice-over artist for an upcoming animated film. Sources in AEW also told Fightful that MJF has several meetings lined up in Los Angeles later this week.

On a related note, AEW President Tony Khan once again declined to comment on the controversy surrounding MJF during his appearance on Busted Open Radio Wednesday. Prior to the live telecast of “AEW Rampage” this past Friday night, Khan stepped out to hype up the crowd at the Toyota Center in Ontario, California, but was instead greeted with loud “MJF” chants. He stopped his promo and appeared to smile as the chants grew louder.

