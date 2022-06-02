It was an eventful episode of “AEW Dynamite” last night, featuring the return of Miro, a Hiroshi Tanahashi sighting, the announcement of Blood and Guts, Chris Jericho putting his hair on the line, several matches, and, oh yeah, the latest twist in the ongoing ballad of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF. And that’s just the stuff that happened onscreen.

Offscreen it was a big night for AEW as well, as many will remember AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan had announced Warner Brothers Discovery would be in attendance for this episode of Dynamite and would be throwing AEW a party that same evening. A Fightful Select report revealed the party took place after the show, and it was said to be very difficult even to gain access to due to a restricted guest list.

Fightful also noted that there were several visitors backstage at “Dynamite” last night, including WWE star Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler was reportedly visiting friends and family backstage last night, including his brother, Ryan Nemeth, who wrestled on the “AEW Dark: Elevation” tapings before “Dynamite” last night.

Also backstage were podcaster and former WWE personality Renee Paquette, who is the wife of AEW star Jon Moxley, and former WWE star Lana, who is the wife of AEW star Miro. Lana posted a video of Miro’s match with Johnny Elite last night from the crowd shortly after “The Redeemer” made his return to AEW for the first time since November.

Speaking of Johnny Elite, his third AEW appearance in three weeks has led to speculation regarding his future with the promotion. Fightful notes however that as of now, Elite is still not signed as a full-time talent with a promotion. They did not elaborate if the former WWE, Impact, and Lucha Underground star is booked for more AEW events going forward.

As for Tanahashi, Fightful noted that his presence backstage at “Dynamite” was not a state secret. As has become the custom for talent making their AEW debuts, Tanahashi was seen backstage socializing throughout the day and evening.

