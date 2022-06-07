Just one night after challenging for the United States Championship at WWE’s Hell In A Cell premium live event, Mustafa Ali was nowhere to be seen on “WWE Raw” this week.

Why is that? Well, because he was part of the “WWE Main Event” taping instead, a show that he became synonymous with in the past due to his impressive matches with Ricochet and others.

“main event mustafa returns this week on @hulu #WWEMainEvent #WWERaw”

Ali was in singles action on “WWE Main Event” this week, where he picked up a victory over his former Retribution stablemate T-Bar. Following the bout, T-Bar took to social media last night to vent about his lack of chances with the company, “I just need an opportunity.”

Much like T-Bar, Ali took to venting his frustration on Twitter following WWE Hell In A Cell where he was defeated by Theory. “i don’t even know man,” said Ali after his latest loss. Ali had requested his release back in October, 2021 and was taken off television until he returned in April. Since then he has mainly been competing against Theory and The Miz, while also randomly getting jumped by Ciampa. Speaking of former NXT Champion Ciampa, he secured a win against former WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie on the “WWE Main Event” tapings as well.

Ali has been staring up at the lights after being pinned in six out of his seven matches since coming back to WWE TV. He has been with the company since 2016, but has yet to capture any gold during his tenure. It remains to be seen whether Ali will be returning to “WWE Raw” next week, or if he will continue to be used elsewhere.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]