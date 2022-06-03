IMPACT Wrestling has had a healthy influx of New Japan Pro-Wrestling talent appear on their television product of late, but one of those names seems to have wrapped up with the promotion for now.

According to PWInsider, Jay White is finished with the company. The Bullet Club leader has been a consistent presence on “IMPACT Wrestling” for weeks as the group has feuded with Honor No More, but due to the amount of dates White will be working in Japan, Switchblade’s schedule is limited. It’s being reported that White won’t continue to be used on television and PWInsider does not forsee that changing anytime soon. White was also recently married, which tends to cause life to change.

The Bullet Club have been walking a tight rope between heels and faces on “IMPACT,” but there’s also been a bevvy of stars with Bullet Club ties that have appeared on the program. In addition to White and IMPACT regulars like the Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), former Bullet Club members Guerillas of Destiny have appeared, big man Hikuleo has worked matches, Phantasma has done X-Division work, and IMPACT star Chris Bey was inducted into the Biz Cliz months back as a new member.

The only Bullet Club members to have a prominent presence on the latest episode of “IMPACT” were the Good Brothers, as they have a feud brewing with the current IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, the Briscoes. Gallows and Anderson came out to talk trash and air a “top ten” video package composed entirely of highlights of them beating the Briscoes, which prompted the champs to come out to exchange words — naturally, this cause a fight to break out, but in the end, it was the Briscoe Brothers who stood tall ahead of their planned match-up with the former WWE “Raw” and IWGP Tag Team Champions at Slammiversary.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts