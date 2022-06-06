2K Games has released a new patch for WWE 2K22 ahead of tomorrow’s “Stand Back” DLC Pack. The patch will not only back up the four superstars set to be released as downloadable content, but also fixes bugs related to tables matches, as well as community creations, and general gameplay stability.

One of the major updates the patch provides are the inclusion of FaZe Clan-branded apparel items. The e-sports team recently announced an anticipated board of directors that included former-WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, and will now see 14 items added to WWE 2K22.

The other major part of the patch is to make future DLC roster members of the upcoming “Stand Back” DLC Pack: Hurricane Helms, Stacy Keibler, A-Kid & Wes Lee available. Hurricane Helms and Stacy Keibler haven’t been in a WWE game in a number of years, while A-Kid and Lee are making their WWE game debut.

Two MyFaction were also added to replace former-WWE NXT Superstar Nash Carter, who was set to debut alongside his former-tag partner Wes Lee. Carter was fired from WWE back in April after allegations of abuse were levied by his wife Kimber Lee, as well as the circulation of a photo that showed Carter wearing a Hitler mustache and doing a Nazi salute. The cards that will be included will be a Booker T EVO MyFaction Card and a Seth Rollins Sapphire MyFaction Card.

The patch also promises to fix issues related to the creative suite, issues that players have been having in regards to using custom wrestlers in the game’s Universe Mode, as well as stability in the game’s MyGM mode. Also included will be updates to various weapons like tables, and the breakout/run-in system has been patched.

The full list of updates included in the patch can be found here.

