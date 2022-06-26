AEW has released the scheduled video on their YouTube channel for the post-Forbidden Door media scrum. If it’s an indication of how long the AEW and NJPW crossover event will be running, fans may be in for a lengthy evening.

The media scrum is currently scheduled for 12:30 a.m. ET. If one accounts for the Buy-In pre-show that is highlighting 3 different matches this evening, that is an estimated runtime of over 5 hours for the entire event.

Some personalities in the world of professional wrestling have criticized AEW for the length of their Pay-Per-Views. Most recently, AEW Double Or Nothing in May. The runtime of the show ended up being over 5 and 1/2 hours if viewers also tuned into the Buy-In pre-show.

“We just finished watching Double or Nothing, this is why we’re delirious and nuts right now because that pay-per-view lasted roughly 36 hours,” Renee Paquette said on a recent edition of her podcast. “That was a very long pay-per-view.”

Tonight’s Pay-Per-View will take place at The United Center in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET). You can see the full card for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event below:

INTERIM AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White (c)

* AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

* IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

* AEW ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Clark Connors vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro vs. Pac

* WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR IWGP & RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Berreta)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

Opponent hand-picked by Bryan Danielson

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino, & Wheeler Yuta

Winner gets the one-man-advantage at AEW Blood & Guts

* AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) and El Phantasmo (with Hikuleo) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Shingo Takagi

Buy-In Pre-Show:

* Max Caster & Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. LA Dojo (Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC)

* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Aaron Solo and QT Marshall

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]