Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live New Japan Road coverage. Our live coverage starts at 5:30am ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

The results for the previous New Japan Road broadcast on 6/18 are available here.

Here is the full card:

Aaron Henare vs. Kosei Fujita

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) vs. House of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo)

Kazuchika Okada, Yuto Nakashima & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito)

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs. Bullet Club (Gedo & Taiji Ishimori)

AEW All-Atlantic Qualifier First Round: Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors

Tomoaki Honma vs. Clark Connors AEW All-Atlantic Qualifier First Round: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Six or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) (c) vs. United Empire (Francesco Akira & TJP)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]