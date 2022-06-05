Last night’s episode of NJPW “Strong” saw two titans clashing in the main event when heavyweights Big Damo and Tomohiro Ishii fought in a singles match.

Other matches on the card included The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey & El Phantasmo in a tag team match against Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels. You can see the full results below:

* KEITA & Yuya Uemura defeated Kevin Blackwood & Lucas Riley

* BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo) defeated Alex Zayne & Christopher Daniels

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Big Damo

As previously noted, NJPW announced the card for their upcoming “Dominion” event on Sunday, June 12 from the legendary Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. The Bullet Club dominates the card, with several of the faction members competing in various matches throughout the night, including the IWGP World Heavyweight Title match between Jay White & Kazuchika Okada.

One Bullet Club member that will officially not make it to the event to defend his IWGP United States Championship is Juice Robinson. As noted, Juice is suffering appendicitis and will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time due to a required surgery.

