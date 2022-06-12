The National Wrestling Alliance announced it will be holding a two-day event for NWA 74.

The NWA will be heading back to the Khorassan Ballroom inside the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta on August 27 and 28 for NWA 74.

NWA 74 will broadcast live on pay-per-view through the FITE TV streaming service and be available as part of the NWA All-Access Annual Pass.

The venue hosted NWA EmPowerrr and NWA 73 in 2021.

Below is the full press release:

St. Louis, MO – After the enormous success of NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 in 2021, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is pleased to announce we will be returning to the Khorassan Ballroom inside the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta for a two-day pay-per-view wrestling event on August 27 and 28, 2022 for NWA 74. Tickets to attend the event will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 via Ticketmaster and NWATIX.com. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view through the FITE TV streaming service and available as part of the NWA All Access Annual Pass. From 1959 until 1983, the hotel’s Khorassan Ballroom was home to “Wrestling at the Chase,” which featured televised matches with wrestling legends such as Harley Race, Ric Flair and Cowboy Bob Orton. “Wrestling at the Chase” was created by St. Louis Wrestling Club president Sam Muchnick and KPLR and Chase Park Plaza owner Harold Koplar. The matches were promoted by the St. Louis Wrestling Club, a member of the National Wrestling Alliance. “We made a promise last year to return to St. Louis and bring quality matches and wrestling legends to our fans. That’s exactly what we are doing during this two day wrestling pay-per-view,” said William Patrick Corgan, president of the NWA. Match announcements, fanfest details and the list of legends who will be appearing will be announced over the coming days through the NWA social media channels.

Last year’s event, NWA 73, included Trevor Murdoch defeating Nick Aldis to become the NWA Worlds Champion and Kamille had successfully retained the NWA World’s Women’s Champion against Chelsea Green.

