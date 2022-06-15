One man will be leaving the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MI, tonight on AEW “Dynamite” with no hair.

Former “Inner Circle” associates Ortiz and Chris Jericho will collide in a “Hair vs. Hair” Match, with Tony Khan confirming on Busted Open Radio that the loser will have their head shaved live on tonight’s show. Ortiz himself weighed in on the bout on this morning’s Sirius XM show, explaining that taking Jericho’s hair is “probably the most disrespectful thing” he could do to him. In addition, the Proud & Powerful tag team member shared a key reason as to why he’s excited to be a part of the match.

“As a huge lucha fan, I’ve always wanted to do a Hair vs. Hair Match, honestly,” Ortiz said. “I’m stoked, man, I’m stoked. I’m willing to put this on the line. Plus, I’m confident I can grow it back if the odds are against me … I think I’m going on five years now without cutting it, so it’s been little bit of a while.”

Ortiz and his tag team partner Santana were a part of Jericho’s “Inner Circle” faction, but ultimately went their separate ways after Jericho and Jake Hager attacked the duo, who instead formed “The Chris Jericho Appreciation Society.” Tonight’s hair-losing bout takes place ahead of the second-ever “Blood & Guts” match set to take place on June 29 in Detroit, MI, with “The Chris Jericho Appreciation Society” battling Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Santana, and The Blackpool Combat Club.

The “Hair vs. Hair” match joins an already stacked card for tonight’s episode of “Dynamite” in St Louis, with a Ladder Match also set to headline between Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship. The bout was initially set to feature The Hardys, but due to Jeff Hardy’s arrest earlier this week, the match was altered.

