Very few wrestlers have had a great backstage game like Hulk Hogan, but Paul Wight can think of a similar one.

Paul Wight, FKA Big Show while with WWE, has been under contract with AEW for over a year now, most notably commentating for “AEW Dark: Elevation.” Wight has wrestled just four total matches for the company, mostly due to a surgery he had in December.

Hulk Hogan, who is banned from AEW, was quite the businessman, according to Paul Wight. Hogan is a 6-time WWE Champion, a 6-time WCW Champion, and a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee. On Submission Radio, Wight named the WWE Superstar he believes has the best backstage game since Hogan.

“I always tease Brock when I see him, I say he’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan,” Wight said. “… I would see Brock walk in the buildings when he came back after the UFC stuff and people would flatten themselves against the walls because like, they were so intimidated by Brock, and Brock is a great guy. He’s one of the most honest people you’ll ever meet in your life because if he likes you, he likes you and if he don’t, he just doesn’t mess with you.”

Lesnar inked a neal deal with WWE back in August of 2021 that goes through the first half of 2023 and has wrestled seven matches since signing the new deal. Lesnar won the WWE Championship on WWE’s first Premium Live Event of 2022, “Day 1,” in Atlanta, Georgia, which was WWE’s first PPV of the year.

Lesnar lost the title to Bobby Lashley when the two collided in what was described as a dream match amongst many at the Royal Rumble, 28 days later. Lesnar would go on to win the Rumble and win the WWE Title back at Elimination Chamber, last eliminating Theory.

Most recently, Lesnar faced Roman Reigns in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 38 where he lost the WWE Championship to the Tribal Chief.

