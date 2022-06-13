Ava Raine, the daughter of WWE legend The Rock, could be on the verge of her in-ring debut.

Less than a month after receiving her new name, Raine took to Twitter on Sunday to show off her new look. As seen below, the fourth-generation Superstar is now sporting a new hairdo with red streaks, a drastic change from her previous blonde look.

The likes of Queen Zelina Vega and WWE Producer Shane Helms chimed on Raine’s new look. Vega, it appears, is already eyeing a future stable with Raine and other WWE Superstars sporting red streaks.

While revealing her WWE stage name via social media last month, Simone Johnson let it be known that the change doesn’t discredit her dynastic wrestling family.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully, this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic,” Johnson wrote. “A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family. Could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway,” Johnson tweeted.

The 20-year-old Simone Johnson has been training at WWE’s Center for a little over two years. In 2021, she was reportedly named the most-improved developmental talent in squats for the period January to May. Following the report, there was talk of Simone’s imminent in-ring debut, but it appears WWE is waiting on the right moment to introduce The Great One’s daughter.

