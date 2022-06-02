Pretty Deadly, the “NXT” Tag Team Champions, have a big idea for WWE’s “Clash at the Castle” event in Cardiff, Wales. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are pitching a “dream match” against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos that would potentially unify three sets of tag team titles.

“Obviously they ain’t got the goods,” Prince told Metro, “but they think they’ve got the goods. September 3rd. The first stadium show [in the United Kingdom] in, what, 30 years? Pretty Deadly versus The Usos for all three championships?”

Prince and Wilson joined the “NXT” roster less than two months ago, having previously been featured on “NXT UK”, where they had a 265-day reign as “NXT UK” Tag Team Champions. They won the vacant “NXT” Tag Titles in their debut match, but have since defended the titles only once, against the makeshift team of Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis. However, they’re set to defend against the Creed Brothers at the “NXT In Your House” event this Saturday.

The Usos unified the “SmackDown” and “Raw” Tag Team Championships last month when they defeated RK-Bro on an episode of “SmackDown”. The team has amassed nine tag team championship reigns over more than a decade in WWE, but Prince and Wilson feel they are the ones who can end The Usos’ recent domination.

“I think the resume speaks for itself,” Wilson said. “They’ve been in this company and dominated this company for multiple years, and they’ve changed themselves and got better and better.”

Prince and Wilson are already familiar with the Usos’ younger brother. Solo Sikoa has made his own waves since his debut on “NXT” late last year, and while he has yet to cross paths with Pretty Deadly in the ring, the “NXT” Tag Team Champions made it clear that they’re willing to target Sikoa in order to send a message to the Usos.

“I’m not saying we will, but we might jump him in the parking lot, just see what happens,” Wilson said. “Just a little message!”

