Last week’s episodes of Monday Night RAW (6/6) and SmackDown (6/10) featured several interesting segments including Cody Rhodes saying goodbye to the WWE Universe ahead of surgery for his torn pectoral muscle, as well as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turning on Edge and claiming Finn Balor as the newest member of ‘The Judgment Day’ faction.

Fightful Select has shared the list of who’s responsible for producing those segments as well as every other segment and match for last week’s batch of WWE programming.

Monday Night RAW (6/6) Producers:

* Cody Rhodes promo: Jamie Noble

* Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch: Kenny Dykstra

* Riddle vs. The Miz: Abyss

* Street Profts vs. The Usos: Michael Hayes

* Bobby Lashley promo: Adam Pearce

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer: Shane Helms

* The Judgment Day turn: Petey Williams

* Cedric Alexander vs. Omos: Adam Pearce

* Ezekiel vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari

* Women’s Fatal Four Way: Petey Williams & Molly Holly

SmackDown (6/10) Producers:

* Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre (Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier): Abyss & Ariya Daivari

* Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li (Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier): Kenny Dykstra

* Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi: Petey Williams

* Ricochet (C) vs. Gunther (Intercontinental Championship Match): Jamie Noble & Curtis Axel

* Sami Zayn vs. Riddle: Michael Hayes & Shane Helms

Backstage Notes:

* Jason Jordan was listed as the producer for an Asuka vs. Bianca Belair dark match after Smackdown.

* Wes Lee vs. Sanga was listed as the Smackdown dark match for a second week in a row, with Adam Pearce producing.

