PWInsider is reporting that Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin suffered an injury scare at the most recent set of “WWE NXT 2.0” tapings. Dolin was teaming with Mandy Rose & Jacy Jayne to take on Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell & Roxanne Perez in the final match of the batch of tapings that will likely air on June 14th.

Jade reportedly hit Dolin with a cannonball senton before getting a rushed pinfall to end the match. Dolin received an ovation from the crowd as she was helped to the back. Later in the night, Dolin was with Rose & Jayce for a promo that was likely filmed for the June 21st edition of “WWE NXT 2.0.” While there was no physical involvement from Toxic Attraction, the report suggests that Dolin did not appear to be in any kind of pain or distress, and suggests she “may have just gotten the wind knocked out of her.”

Gigi Dolin is currently in her second WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship reign alongside Jacy Jayne. They’ve held the titles since April, when they defeated Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai, just 3 days after Gonzalez & Kai ended the Toxic Attraction tandem’s initial reign. Dolin was initially known as Priscilla Kelly on the independent wrestling scene, where her creative, shocking antics made a quick name for the young wrestler.

A champion like Dolin ending up on the shelf due to injury would be tragic under any circumstances, but because the wrestling industry is being plagued by injuries at the moment, the news rings out just a little harder. Toxic Attraction has had its share of injury scares over the course of the past year.

