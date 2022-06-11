Vince McMahon is one of the most polarizing figures in the history of pro wrestling.

RVD wrestled from 2001 until 2007 with WWE, the largest wrestling organization on the planet which is run by CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon. Some wrestlers have had positive things to say about Vince over the years, while some stray more towards having negative feelings for the boss. RVD discussed his relationship with McMahon on “The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast” and how his interactions with him have gone.

“We have a great relationship,” RVD stated. “I have nothing but respect for him. From my personal interactions with him, he’s always been nothing but super respectful to me.”

RVD revealed was asked about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and revealed whether or not he was surprised by the offer.

“Yes, and at the same time, it’s kind of like sometimes, I’m surprised they don’t reach out and ask me to do anything.”

“The Whole Dam Show” was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 along with Kane, Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Molly Holly, Ozzy Osbourne (Celebrity Wing Inductee), and Rich Hering (Warrior Award Recipient). Over his Hall of Fame career, RVD was able to win the ECW Heavyweight Championship under WWE’s version of ECW, the WWE Championship, and the TNA Heavyweight Championship.

From 2019 until 2020, RVD spent time in IMPACT Wrestling, where he got the organization kicked off Twitch for a little bit following a very risque and racy segment on the show with Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow. IMPACT mended its relationship with Twitch following the event, but the two have since parted ways. Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling in the second half of 2020, RVD has wrestled a total of five times and last stepped into the ring in April at an independent show in Canada.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]