Apollo Crews made his shocking return to “NXT” this past week, confronting NXT World Champion Bron Breakker and teasing a future match between the two. The former Intercontinental Champion also wound up competing in the main event of the show when he teamed with Solo Sikoa to defeat Carmello Hayes and Grayson Waller. His appearance was a departure from his previous main roster persona alongside Commander Azeez as “The Nigerian Prince.”

According to PWInsider.com, Crews is internally listed as an “NXT” superstar, cutting his “Monday Night Raw” run short and moving him back down to WWE’s developmental brand. Azeez will reportedly be joining Crews in “NXT 2.0”, however, he wasn’t seen on the show alongside his former comrade.

Former WWE NXT Champion Sami Zayn commented on Crews’ move back to “NXT” during the latest episode of “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him, I do think he’s great,” Zayn said. “I guess to go back to consistency, that’s kind of been one of the things that’s plagued Apollo Crews is anytime he’s gotten any kind of traction for one reason or the other, momentum isn’t on his side. Hopefully in NXT, it just provides him the platform.”

Of all the recent talent to move down to NXT, arguably none of them have handled the move more naturally than current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The former WWE main roster star not only holds the top female gold, but she is also the leader of Toxic Attraction, who holds the WWE NXT tag team gold.

“You look at what Mandy Rose is doing, I think she’s having a major, I don’t even want to call it a resurgence, because I think she’s actually better than she’s ever been,” Zayn said. “Who knows? I think it could be a great thing, a great opportunity [for Apollo Crews back in NXT].”

