Impact Wrestling celebrated its 20th anniversary this past weekend with its annual Slammiversary PPV. There was a variety of former Impact stars involved in the PPV last night, with Dixie Carter making a surprise appearance, while several former wrestlers appeared in the ring such as James Storm, Chris Harris, and Davey Richards, who was the fifth member of Team Originals and defeated Honor No More.

On top of that AJ Styles, Sting, and Kurt Angle all appeared as surprises, discussing their history with the company via video messages, despite the fact that Styles and Sting are contracted to other promotions. One notable Impact alumni who did not appear was former TNA World Champion Samoa Joe.

The AEW star and current Ring Of Honor Television addressed his absence via his Twitter account.

“Dearest cackling hens. I wasn’t asked, or available, and it should not mar a great milestone set by Impact. Happy Anniversary, and my best going forward to all involved.”

— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 20, 2022

Joe is someone who has a lot of history working for Impact Wrestling/TNA. He wrestled for the company from 2005 to 2015, putting together some of the biggest moments and matches in the history of the company. He is a former TNA Grand Slam Champion, having won the TNA World Championship, TNA Television Championship, and TNA Tag Team Championship, twice. On top of that, he won the TNA X-Division Title on five separate occasions on top of a multitude of other accomplishments.

This year’s Slammiversary was headlined by Josh Alexander defending his Impact World Championship against Eric Young, while Jordynne Grace won the first-ever Queen Of The Mountain match. Elsewhere on the card, The Good Brothers became the new Impact World Tag Team Champions by defeating The Briscoes, and Sami Callihan beat Moose in a Monster’s Ball match.

